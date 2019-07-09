CDCR: Three Inmates Walk Away While Clearing Brush in Pine Grove

PINE GROVE — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says three inmates walked away while clearing brush Tuesday in Pine Grove.

Stanley Hill, 19, Derrick Scott Peterson, 18, and Robert Lee Sneed, 19, were last seen at 11 a.m. in the area of Mitchell Mine Road, according to CDCR. They were working with Cal Fire just three miles from Pine Grove Conservation Camp.

Nearly three hours later, they were reported missing following an emergency count.

CDCR released the following descriptions about the three missing inmates:

Stanley Hill — African-American male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 174 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and wears glasses.

Derrick Scott Peterson — Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 152 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Robert Lee Sneed — African-American male, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 188 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

They were all wearing khaki shirts, green T-shirts, blue jeans and boots, and may have red duffel bags.

Several agencies are helping in the search. If anyone sees the inmates they should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call Jim Liptrap at 209-296-7581.