Cousins Maine Lobster at Concerts in the Park

Posted 10:12 AM, July 9, 2019, by , Updated at 10:02AM, July 9, 2019

Simone and Adam are outside getting a little taste of Cousins Maine Lobster as they prepare to serve at Concerts in the Park this Friday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.