Davis City Council to Consider Ways to Honor Fallen Officer Corona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIS -- Davis City Council will hear several proposals during Tuesday night's meeting on how the city can honor fallen Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona.

Among those proposals is renaming Central Park to Officer Natalie Corona Central Park.

“She cared a lot about the community,” said Davis Police Deputy Chief Paul Doroshov. “She was really in love with this community. Central Park is a big community center where farmers market and different people gather from all over."

Officer Corona died the night of Jan. 10 after responding to a traffic accident on 5th Street near the park. Investigators said the suspect, who stood in the dark, opened fire on her, hitting her several times.

The deputy chief said choosing Central Park is befitting.

“The sheer proximity of where this actually happened, Officer Corona was shot on 5th Street within a block of Central Park,” he said.

"I think that that's a really cool and really great way to honor her and honor someone that gave everything for their community,” said former Davis resident Alex Hood.

Mayor Brett Lee told FOX40 the city council will consider a list of four to five proposals, which he said should be "meaningful and substantial."

There are expected to be some who oppose the ideas who will likely speak during public comment.

“When you lose someone important in the community, it's always good to honor, especially in the line of duty,” said supporter Ish Navarro.