Deputies Swarm La Quinta Inn in Stockton

Posted 4:21 PM, July 9, 2019, by , Updated at 04:24PM, July 9, 2019

STOCKTON — Sheriff’s deputies are engaged in a standoff outside the La Quinta Inn in Stockton.

A spokesperson with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says there is currently an “active scene” near West March Lane.

“We are not releasing any info for officer safety,” the sheriff’s office public information officer told FOX40.

Deputies have asked the public to stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX40 as a reporter provides more information from the scene.

