CITRUS HEIGHTS — Police are responding to an officer-involved shooting near Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights.

A K-9 was hit by gunfire Tuesday night when an armed suspect began shooting at officers in the area of Greenback Lane and Arcadia Drive, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department. The condition of the K-9 is unknown.

Eastbound Greenback Lane from Sunrise Boulevard has been blocked off.

This is a developing story.

RIGHT NOW: @citrusheightspd is investigating after officers say an armed suspect fired at them near Greenback Lane. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/ury2g4KprW — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) July 10, 2019

38.678444 -121.267142