Supporters, Critics Gather Outside Hearing for Rent Cap Bill

SACRAMENTO -- The hallway outside the Senate hearing room Tuesday reflected the controversial nature of a bill that caps rent increases at around 10%, except in areas that already have rent control.

It also requires landlords to state in writing why they are evicting a tenant.

Small landlords who oppose the bill say they don’t want to be handcuffed by artificial rent caps that hurts them financially.

The bill’s author accepted amendments to get the bill this far. Assemblymember David Chiu raised the cap from 5%, expected some small property owners as well as recently built rentals. And instead of unseating after 10 years, the bill expires in just three years.

He says the bill is still worthwhile.

Eviction protections were also added although opponents fear that would make it harder for landlords from evicting criminals and other bad tenants.

Those fighting for tenants say even though the bill goes away after three years, it’s a start.