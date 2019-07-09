Three People Stabbed in Downtown Seattle, Suspect in Custody

Three people were stabbed in downtown Seattle on Tuesday in a “random attack,” police said.

Shortly after 10 a.m., Seattle police received a report of the stabbing in the area of 6th Avenue. Officers found three victims had been stabbed on the street, department spokesman Sgt. Sean Whitcomb told reporters. One victim had run into a nearby business to seek refuge, he said.

The suspect ran away but police found the naked suspect several blocks away, around 8th Avenue and Olive Way, and took him into custody, Whitcomb said.

Police recovered a knife and the man’s clothes, which he shed as he ran from police, the department said on its police blotter.

“We do believe that this was an unprovoked and random attack, so it is very concerning for us,” Whitcomb said.

The stabbing occurred outside a Nordstrom store, CNN affiliate KIRO reported.

The victims are a 77-year-old male, a 75-year-old male and another male victim who is believed to be around 55 years old, said Kristin Tinlsey, a Seattle Fire Department spokeswoman.

The 75-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and the 77-year-old victim was stabbed in the back, according to the Seattle police blotter.

Both are in stable condition at Harborview Medical Center, authorities said.

The third victim was stabbed in the forearm. He was treated at the scene, police said.

One victim is a Nordstrom employee, KIRO reported.

Police did not immediately identify the suspect.