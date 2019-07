Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Catch the 3rd Annual Battle of the Brass Bands this Saturday, July 13th at The Sofia. City of Trees Brass Band and. Element Brass Band, head to head for the first time ever!

More info:

3rd Annual Battle of the Brass Bands

City of Trees Brass Band vs. Element Brass Band

Saturday at 7:00 pm

The Sofia Tsakopoulos Center For The Arts

2700 Capitol Ave

Tickets: BStreetTheatre.org Or Box Office

(916) 443-5300

Element Brass Band

(530) 902-4751

ElementBrassBand.com

Facebook: @ElementBrassBand