6-Year-Old Girl Among 3 Dead in New York House Fire; 2 Others Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WPIX) — A 6-year-old girl is among the three people dead and three others are injured in a New York house fire on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

FOX40 sister station WPIX reports the call came in for the fire at around 4:09 p.m. on 93rd Street at a single-family home in East Elmhurst. A first floor tenant heard the smoke detector and dialed 911.

Two of the residents had already evacuated, the FDNY described them as "very critically injured." Three others were still inside as the FDNY went in to extinguish the blaze.

The 6-year-old girl was pronounced dead on the scene, while two others were pronounced dead at the hospital. Two are at the hospital in what the FDNY describes as "extremely critical condition with burn and smoke injuries."

“Unfortunately it’s a sad afternoon here in East Elmhurst," said FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. "It’s quite unusual at that time in the afternoon to have a fire trap five occupants in a private dwelling. The first call we received came from the occupant of the first floor apartment in that home who heard an alarm going off and called 911.”

It was a two-alarm fire that was quickly gotten under control. The circumstances behind the deaths and injuries are unknown.

A neighbor said that FDNY attended to two victims for over 30 minutes.

Officials confirmed to WPIX that a 6-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say an 8-month-old boy and a 42-year-old woman have been hospitalized in critical condition.

Sources tell WPIX that the fire was intentionally set by one of the adults in the home, a 24-year-old man who was unstable. Sources say he poured gasoline and set the kitchen on fire. The man is a close friend of the family that lives at the home and that the victims were from out of town.

New York City Councilman Francisco Moya tweeted out that the incident has been deemed a crime scene.

UPDATE:

This incident has been deemed a crime scene. FDNY has placed fire under control; Fire Marshals and NYPD remain on scene conducting an investigation. 3 victims have died, 2 suffered severe injuries, and one person sustained a minor injury. 1/4 https://t.co/IcnkKVtR76 — Francisco Moya (@FranciscoMoyaNY) July 11, 2019

The official cause of the fire was not immediately known. Fire officials are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.