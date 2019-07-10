Aftershocks Continue in California Desert

Posted 4:22 PM, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:21PM, July 10, 2019

People shop for supplies, including food and water, at SOS Survival Products in Van Nuys, California on July 8, 2019, a few days after southern California was hit by its two biggest earthquakes in twenty years. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

TRONA (AP) — Aftershocks of last week’s big earthquakes are still rumbling beneath the California desert, but seismologists say the probability of large quakes continues to decline.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the chance of a quake larger than Friday’s 7.1 temblor is less than 1% and the chance of a magnitude 6 or higher is down to 6%.

Residents of the little community of Trona gathered at a town hall Wednesday to hear officials give updates on the recovery.

KCBS-TV reports the most common concern expressed by residents is the lack of running water.

Truckloads of drinking water have been delivered. But there’s no water for household uses, including supplying swamp coolers, a necessity in the triple-digit desert heat.

