Amber Alert for Missing Boy Issued in Southern, Central California

PASO ROBLES — An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a 1-year-old boy last seen with his mother in Paso Robles.

Official activated the alert for San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Kern, Tulare, Kings, Fresno, Madera, Merced, Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Santa Clara, San Benito, Monterey, Santa Cruz and Alameda counties.

AMBER ALERT – San Luis Obispo, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Kern, Tulare, Kings, Fresno, Madera, Merced, Stanislaus, San Joaquin, Santa Clara, San Benito, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Alameda Counties @PasoRoblesPD IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/zbhYWux7yb — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) July 10, 2019

The boy, Namaste Dix, was last seen with his mother, identified as 23-year-old Rashawna Bullock in a 2012 Jeep Cherokee with the California license plate number 6XKD235. There may have also been another woman with them, the CHP said.