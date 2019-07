Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary is out at Cal Expo getting an inside look at the 2019 Bear Cup Tournament.

The California State Fair partners with gaming behemoths, TWITCH and The Republic of Gamers, along with NRG Esports to host our first-ever Esports Competition! Competitors from around the GALAXY will go head to head in the biggest titles in gaming; Overwatch, NBA2K, Apex Legends, Super Smash Brothers, and more.