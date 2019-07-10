Mother Killed by Suspected Robber at Modesto Store Remembered as a ‘Complete Joy’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- A candlelight vigil Wednesday night honored the life of a 38-year-old clerk killed by a suspected robber inside a Modesto store.

Family members and friends mourned the loss of Cinnamon Eades, who they remembered as a hard worker, a positive presence and a loving mother.

No one’s words were more impactful than those from Eades’ 11-year-old son, Carson.

“I love my mom more than anything else in the world,” Carson said. “Like all families, we had our ups and downs, but deep down we loved each other.”

“We’re processing this in the best way we can and all we can do right now is just be together,” said Eades’ daughter, Janessa Ramirez.

Eades was killed Tuesday afternoon in the middle of her work shift. Modesto police say 20-year-old Favian Ramirez walked into an adult book store with a gun and shot Eades as she stood behind the counter.

Police say he then stole money from the register and took off.

“So, as we gathered information, the sense of urgency increased for us,” said Sharon Bear with the Modesto Police Department.

Police say just before the shooting, Ramirez went into a dealership and test drove a vehicle, which he used as a getaway car.

With the dealership’s help, police were able to track Ramirez down to a home in Ceres and arrest him.

“That was personal what he did to her,” said Casey Mackey, Eades’ brother. “He didn’t have to take her life for a little bit of chump change.”

The owner of the used car dealership said they knew Ramirez’s father. He had come in to buy a car from them in the past.

One of Eades’ co-workers at the adult store said that she did recognize the suspect and he had been in the store before. The co-worker said he never seemed threatening whatsoever and was generally nice.

Mackey said he was trying to understand why his sister fell victim to an act of violence he called senseless. Now, he's hoping his sister will be remembered for the right reasons.

“She had a kind soul, heart of gold. She loved everyone,” he said.

“Celebrate the life that she gave us, the laughter, the just joy, complete joy that she was,” her daughter said.