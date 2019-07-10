New O’Sullivan Fundraiser to be Used to Purchase K-9 for Sacramento Police Department

Posted 4:09 PM, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 04:08PM, July 10, 2019

SACRAMENTO — The family of fallen Sacramento police officer Tara O’Sullivan has set up a memorial fund to help the department purchase a new K-9 for the Sacramento Police Department.

Through fundraising efforts, family and friends have already raised over $22,000, which they hope will be enough for one police dog.

Wednesday, O’Sullivan’s father, Denis, thanked the community for their outpouring of support and generosity as he remembered his daughter.

He said he could think of no better way to honor his daughter than combining her love of police work with her love of dogs.

Officer O’Sullivan was shot and killed last month while helping a woman gather her belongings during a domestic violence call in North Sacramento.

The fundraiser can be found here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.