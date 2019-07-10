Tahoe Man Arrested in Road-Rage Incident on Mt. Rose Highway

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol has arrested a 23-year-old Incline Village man as a suspect in a road-rage incident on the Mount Rose Highway between Reno and Lake Tahoe.

Yonatan Zuniga-Sanchez, 23 (Credit: Washoe County Jail)

Yonatan Zuniga-Sanchez was booked into the Washoe County Jail Tuesday on suspicion of assault and destruction of property.

Investigators say he was driving a gold Ford pickup Tuesday afternoon about a mile (1.6 kilometer) east of Montreux Golf & Country Club when he allegedly fired a handgun at another vehicle, shattering a window.

The patrol says they found a loaded, black BB gun in his truck that resembled a 9mm Beretta handgun and was missing the orange tip used to distinguish it from a firearm.

Zuniga-Sanchez was being held Wednesday without bail. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.

