Wildfire Bill Gets OK From California Committee

Posted 5:24 PM, July 10, 2019, by , Updated at 05:23PM, July 10, 2019

SACRAMENTO (AP) — A California Assembly committee has backed sweeping legislation meant to shore up the state’s electric utilities in the face of devastating wildfires.

The 10-1 Wednesday vote came as lawmakers rush to pass the bill before going on a monthlong recess Friday.

The measure will require utilities to spend billions on safety improvements while setting up a fund that could help cover claims from wildfires caused by electric company equipment.

But several lawmakers say they have not had enough time to review the bill, which also addresses labor issues and utility regulation.

Democratic Assemblywoman Eloise Reyes says lawmakers are being asked to take a leap of faith on legislation they first saw in print a few weeks ago.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.