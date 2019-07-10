Wildfire Bill Gets OK From California Committee

SACRAMENTO (AP) — A California Assembly committee has backed sweeping legislation meant to shore up the state’s electric utilities in the face of devastating wildfires.

The 10-1 Wednesday vote came as lawmakers rush to pass the bill before going on a monthlong recess Friday.

The measure will require utilities to spend billions on safety improvements while setting up a fund that could help cover claims from wildfires caused by electric company equipment.

But several lawmakers say they have not had enough time to review the bill, which also addresses labor issues and utility regulation.

Democratic Assemblywoman Eloise Reyes says lawmakers are being asked to take a leap of faith on legislation they first saw in print a few weeks ago.