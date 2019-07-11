Adopt a Pet: Urie

Pedro is outside with Nereo from the Sacramento SPCA, where you can adopt Urie!

Name: Urie

Age: 2 years old

Breed: Staffordshire Terrier

Sex: Female

Adoption Fee: $110

Look at this cute, little girl? Weighing in at 60 lbs. and low to the ground, meet Urie! This sweet lady is a gentle thing and so affectionate. She has been out in the community at a mobile adoption event and greeted everybody with her wonderful grin.

She's an energetic, polite walker, staying right next to you. She also likes to lean against your leg and will roll over for belly rubs. Urie would love to hang out with you on your couch while you read or watch your favorite movie. She is a serious cuddle bug.

Urie doesn't mind other dogs but prefers to be your one and only at home and with this love muffin, she is all you need. She's not a fan of cats but lived with older kids and did great!