Concerts in the Park Preview: DJ Robbie and the Weirdoze

Posted 11:30 AM, July 11, 2019, by , Updated at 11:29AM, July 11, 2019

Sacramento’s favorite free concert series, Concerts in the Park, continues in downtown Sacramento this Friday, July 12. Local DJ Robbie and the Weirdoze are in the FOX40 backyard giving us a preview of their sound.

