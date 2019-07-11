Drag Queen Bingo at the State Fair

Posted 11:39 AM, July 11, 2019, by , Updated at 11:38AM, July 11, 2019

Drag Queen Bingo is coming back the the California State Fair for the third time! Martina is outside with Queens Val Curie and Misha getting all the details on the event.

There will be activities and events planned from morning to night! Grab your Bingo card as you enter the Main Gate and head over to the Miller Lite Racetrack Grandstand for Brunch and to participate in Drag Queen Bingo! Then, stick around for Out at the Races and watch thoroughbred horse racing. A cooking showdown, Queens in the Kitchen, takes place at the Save Mart California Kitchen after the race. Keep an eye out on the Promenade stage for entertainment as well!

