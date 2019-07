Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pedro is outside with fitness trainer Susanna Kaines learning some easy DIY workouts that are perfect to do at the park during the summer in the morning or evening.

5 laps of the following 5 moves (45 seconds on; 15 seconds rest)

* Step-ups (or "box jumps" for advanced)

* Tricep dips

* Incline pushups (or decline for advanced)

* Single leg get-ups

* Plank leg raise

1 lap run around the park and repeat