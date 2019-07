SACRAMENTO — There have been reports of multiple fires in the same area of the Northgate neighborhood, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

A grass fire and a trailer fire have been reported just off the bike trail behind the Regatta Drive cul-de-sac.

Flames have spread through the backyard of a house one cul-de-sac over on Camarillo Drive.

Multiple fires reported in the area of Regatta Dr. & Camarillo Dr. Report is of a grass fire and a trailer fire off of the bike trail near The 1000 Block of Regatta Dr. The other fire is on the 2800 Block of Camarillo Dr which is a fire in the backyard. pic.twitter.com/Dmuzph3Kcr — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) July 11, 2019

The fire department has not reported what caused the fires.

This is a developing story.

38.618681 -121.483489