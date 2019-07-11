Folsom Chiropractor Arrested after Patient Accuses Him of Sexual Battery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM -- People living in Folsom were stunned after learning that a chiropractor in their neighborhood had been arrested on suspicion of sexual battery.

“Sometimes it takes an example of this to, like, save another girl,” said resident Mia Brower.

Folsom police took Dr. Kenneth Arthur Frank into custody Thursday after a female patient came forward accusing the medical professional of touching her inappropriately during a session.

“It’s kind of shocking. A little unsettling, I would say, just to hear about the allegations but you should probably treat everything, as far as an allegation goes, treat it seriously,” said resident Evan Taylor.

Dr. Frank works in an office building on Iron Point Circle in Folsom.

“If anybody else had an experience, we would certainly want to know about it,” said Folsom Police Sgt. Andrew Bates.

Folsom police released a photograph of Frank being arrested near his El Dorado Hills home in hopes that it might encourage more victims to come forward if there are any.

“In that kind of setting, we always look at the possibility of could it have happened another time?” Sgt. Bates told FOX40. “We have no evidence to say that it has but we want to be open to the possibility that that might happen and be able to take care of any other victims if there are any out there.”

As of Thursday, only one complaint had been filed against the California board-certified chiropractor.

There have only been positive Yelp reviews posted online, with all patients awarding him five out of five stars.

“If you’re being accused for something that’s not true and someone's lying then that could ruin someone’s life forever,” Brower said.

With so few details about the alleged crime out there, some residents say they’re hesitant to draw any conclusions before hearing all the evidence.

Another reason police say they released the arrest photo so quickly is that there just so happens to be another Dr. Kenneth Frank practicing in the area. That doctor is a pediatrician and is completely unrelated to this case.

Meanwhile, the chiropractor was booked in the El Dorado County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He was no longer listed in custody by Wednesday night.