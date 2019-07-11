Leaders from Different Religions Come Together for Habitat for Humanity Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- New construction projects begin all over Sacramento every day, but it's not every day that Jewish, Christian, Catholic, Muslim and interfaith religious leaders are all on hand for the groundbreaking.

The families who will eventually live in the houses on the lot were there to receive those blessings.

One family has four children, and the other has six. Both have been living in small, two-bedroom apartments because that's all they've been able to afford.

But when the homes are complete, their kids will have more space to grow and play in a beautiful, brand new home that they will actually help build.

"They'll put in 500 hours of sweat equity before purchasing their home with a 0-interest equivalent mortgage," Habitat for Humanity Greater Sacramento President Leah Miller said.

Habitat for Humanity has been helping people build homes for years, but its Build for Unity program is something new they just started a few years ago.

"Bringing people together to break down those divides and build bridges and celebrate our diversity and come together and do something positive for someone else," Miller told FOX40.

The program began in Sacramento by bringing different faith leaders together before a groundbreaking in 2016 but it has since spread across the nation.

"And what we did here in Sacramento by building unity in our community has inspired others and now, throughout our nation, there are about 30 different Build for Unity projects that are either in progress or have taken place from coast-to-coast," Miller said.

The goal is to show people how much can be accomplished when they come together, regardless of what church they go to or what culture they're part of.