Local Mosquito Sample Tests Positive for West Nile Virus

SACRAMENTO -- The first mosquito sample of the season has tested positive for West Nile virus.

The Sacramento-Yolo Mosquito and Vector Control District confirmed the results on Wednesday.

The sample was collected near the Florin area of South Sacramento.

The district is encouraging residents to take these findings seriously and to protect themselves from the disease.

In 2018, there were 211 confirmed human cases of the disease, including 11 fatalities.

The district plans to increase its mosquito trapping and monitoring in the area to locate sources where mosquitoes may be breeding.

Mosquito Prevention Tips:

DRAIN standing water that may produce mosquitoes.

DAWN and DUSK are times to avoid being outdoors.

DRESS appropriately be wearing long sleeves and pants when outside.

DEFEND yourself by using an effective insect repellent. Make sure to follow label directions.

DOOR and window screens should be in good working condition.

DISTRICT personnel are also available to address any mosquito problems. Call them at 1-800-429-1022 or visit www.FIGHTtheBITE.net