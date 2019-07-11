Man Arraigned in Deadly Shooting after Stockton Hotel Standoff Leads to His Arrest

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The man who was arrested following a standoff at a Stockton hotel was arraigned Thursday in San Joaquin Superior Court on several charges, including the murder of a man in Stockton.

Alejandro Ruvalcaba, 32, was charged with the murder of Anthony Quismondo, who died after the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says he was shot while trying to sell shoes to Ruvalcaba. Quismondo was in a parking lot on Waterloo Road, where he met Ruvalcaba and Louie Angulo to sell some sneakers. Instead, investigators report the two men tried to steal the shoes before Ruvalcaba opened fire and fatally wounded Quismondo.

Quismondo sped away from the area and crashed his car down the street, where surveillance footage shows multiple people running to help him. He was later pronounced dead.

The next day, Ruvalcaba crashed a car in Turlock. As passersby rushed to help him, he told them he had a gun and ran away.

He was arrested Tuesday following an hourslong standoff at the La Quinta Inn in Stockton.

At the time, the San Joaquin County District Attorney says he had an outstanding warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The warrant stemmed from a Feb. 23 incident, during which Ruvalcaba was shot and hospitalized. It is unknown who shot him.

Once he was discharged, he never showed up for his court date.

Ruvalcaba has also been charged with the special circumstance of committing the murder in the attempted commission of a robbery, attempted robbery, various firearm charges and enhancements, as well as a prior “strike.”

Angulo has been charged with attempted robbery and faces charges from two prior strikes.

Ruvalcaba is in custody without bail and Angulo is in custody on $500,000 bail. They will both return to court July 16 for further arraignment.

The San Joaquin Superior Court says the correct spelling of the 32-year-old’s last name is Ruvalcaba. Prior to Thursday’s court appearance, officials reported several different spellings of his last name.