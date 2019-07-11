Neighbors Look on as Modesto Police Raid Homes in Gang Sweep

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Modesto police searched through a car outside a Ceres home on Old Oak Drive Thursday, looking for evidence.

It was all part of a gang sweep across Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties.

“It's pretty scary thinking that I live right here and if it's happening right here that’s way too close,” said neighbor Sonya Morton. “We've been here for 15 years in this neighborhood and we wouldn't have thought anything like that would be happening, so I'm a little fearful now.”

Neighbors like Morton were shocked to learn about the raid.

“Concerning, you know, just to think that there could be that type of activity going right on on my block,” Morton told FOX40.

Modesto police say different local, state and federal agencies served several search warrants to combat crime in both counties.

A home on Tully Road, just north of West Briggsmore Avenue, was also raided Thursday morning. FOX40 returned to the home later in the afternoon and spoke to a man who said he was the father of a man who arrested.

“They said he was a felon in possession of a firearm but he ain't a felon. He did have a firearm but he ain't a felon,” the father said. “They got their information from I don’t know but it ain't right, that's for sure.”

More details will be revealed about the investigation Thursday morning in a scheduled press conference.