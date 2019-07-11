Rattlesnake, Radioactive Uranium Found During Oklahoma Traffic Stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. - Two people were arrested in Oklahoma after police stopped a stolen car and found a rattlesnake, radioactive uranium, and an open bottle of Kentucky Deluxe, according to KFOR.

Stephen Jennings is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, transporting an open container of liquor, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, and failure to carry security verification form. Rachael Rivera is charged with possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

The traffic stop was made at 11 a.m. in a Guthrie neighborhood because the tag was expired. Jennings was in the driver's seat and Rivera was in the passenger seat. Police said a Timber rattlesnake inside a terrarium was in the backseat.

While Jennings was informing officers he had a gun in the console, police learned the vehicle had been reported stolen.

"So now he's got a rattlesnake, a stolen vehicle, firearm, and somebody under arrest," said Guthrie Police Sgt. Anthony Gibbs.

Police also found an open bottle of Kentucky Deluxe next to the gun. During a search of the vehicle, officers found a canister of radioactive powdered uranium.

"When that happens of course, we call in a company that deals with that specifically and it's taken safely into possession," Sgt. Gibbs said. "The uranium is the wild card in that situation."

Police are still working to determine why the suspects had uranium in the vehicle. Officers also said there were no charges related to the rattlesnake.

"It happens to be rattlesnake season at the time, so he can be in possession of this rattlesnake because he has a valid lifetime hunting and fishing license," Sgt. Gibbs said.