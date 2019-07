STOCKTON — Police in Stockton are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man taken to the hospital on June 27.

The man, known only as John Doe for now, was found at Pacific Avenue and Yokuts Avenue and taken to the hospital after having some type of medical condition.

Police said they were unable to identify the man by his fingerprints.

Anyone with information about the man or how to contact his family is asked to get in touch with the Stockton Police Department.