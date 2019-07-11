The 2019 Davis Shakespeare Festival

Davis Shakespeare Festival is producing theatre in Davis for it’s tenth straight summer! This year, we are featuring two productions running in repertory: The Tenth Muse by Tanya Saracho, and the musical comedy A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder! A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder has been a hit with critics so far!
"DSF has pulled out all the stops this season!... A thrilling, hilarious, and captivating summer treat. " -BroadwayWorld Sacramento
"Amazing acting, voices shine!" - Davis Enterprise
More info:
A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Either this Friday July 12th @ 8pm, July 12th, or Saturday July 13th @ 2pm
203 E. 14th Street, Davis
(530) 802-0998
ShakespeareDavis.org
Davis Shakespeare Festival
Facebook: @DavisShakespeareFestival
Twitter: @DavisShakes