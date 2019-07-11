The 2019 Davis Shakespeare Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Davis Shakespeare Festival is producing theatre in Davis for it’s tenth straight summer! This year, we are featuring two productions running in repertory: The Tenth Muse by Tanya Saracho, and the musical comedy A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder! A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder has been a hit with critics so far!

"DSF has pulled out all the stops this season!... A thrilling, hilarious, and captivating summer treat. " -BroadwayWorld Sacramento

"Amazing acting, voices shine!" - Davis Enterprise



More info:

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder

Either this Friday July 12th @ 8pm, July 12th, or Saturday July 13th @ 2pm

203 E. 14th Street, Davis

(530) 802-0998

ShakespeareDavis.org

Davis Shakespeare Festival

203 E. 14th Street, Davis, CA 95616

(530) 802-0998

ShakespeareDavis.org

Facebook: @DavisShakespeareFestival

Twitter: @DavisShakes