Actor, Comedian Desi Banks Comes to Sacramento

Posted 10:03 AM, July 12, 2019, by

Actor and comedian Desi Banks is in town for the Purpose Tour.

You've likely seen Banks' popular "Hood Dudes" skits on Instagram and YouTube, or his recent appearance in the big screen comedy "Little."

Check out the Purpose Tour at Tommy T's in Rancho Cordova.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.