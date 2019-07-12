Hundreds Gather at the State Capitol to Protest US Migrant Center Conditions

Watch Bridgette Bjorlo’s report tonight on FOX40 News at 10 p.m.

SACRAMENTO — Hundreds of people gathered in Sacramento to stand up for children like 13-year-old Diego Lopez Pascaso

“It was like a jail. The first day I was crying because I couldn’t be with my mom,” Pascaso said.

Pascaso is one of thousands of migrant children to spend time at a federal detention center at the U.S.’s southern border and says the conditions there were unbearable.

“It was so bad, they didn’t even give us blankets and stuff,” said Pascaso.

People of all ages, genders and religions coming together Friday before the California State Capitol to stand in solidarity with the local immigrant community and raise awareness about the inhumane conditions at these facilities.

“I can’t believe this is happening in our country. I mean, I could cry. It upsets me so much. I just can’t believe it,” said Gale Swafford of Sacramento.

Demonstrators demanded action and called for change that they say better resembles our American values so that more children like Diego can be treated with the care and dignity they deserve.

“It’s cruel, it’s inhumane, it’s unamerican, it’s illegal and if we don’t stand up and say this is wrong, and call out this administration, then we are asking for our country to fade away and we will become the next Nazi Germany,” said Kenna Warrick of Sacramento.

Ruth Ibarra with Norcal Resist says that “we should allow them to establish a life and pursue that American dream that we all talk about.”