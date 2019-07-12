Magnitude 4.9 Aftershock of Ridgecrest Quakes Felt Widely

July 12, 2019

RIDGECREST, Calif. (AP) — A magnitude 4.9 aftershock of last week’s Southern California earthquakes has been felt widely in the region.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake occurred at 6:11 a.m. Friday and was centered about 5 miles northeast of the Mojave Desert city of Ridgecrest.

The quake was felt very lightly in the Los Angeles area.

There have been thousands of aftershocks of the magnitude 6.4 earthquake on July 4 and the 7.1 quake that occurred the next day.

The aftershocks have been dying off but are expected to continue for some time.

