Sacramento Fire Officials Investigate Possible Arson, Search for Man Caught on Surveillance Camera

SACRAMENTO -- Fire officials in Sacramento are searching for a man seen in surveillance video setting fire inside a dumpster right next to a downtown business back on July Fourth.

“This area is very busy from about 8-9, then it quiets down from about 4-6,” said Deborah Haines.

Haines has lived in the quiet downtown neighborhood near R street for the last four years.

“It’s pretty quiet around here. A lot of the restaurants close around here on the weekends,” she said.

But on the Fourth of July, Sacramento fire officials say they responded to reports of fire and smoke coming from a dumpster on an alley near 8th Street downtown around 7 a.m. that morning.

"You live in Sacramento and you expect it to be sleepy and quiet, and it’s kind of disheartening when you have to watch out for your safety,” Haines said.

Surveillance video released by the fire department shows a man driving a newer model SUV coming to the scene before getting back in his car and driving away. He is now wanted in connection with the arson.

“I don’t really feel unsafe around here, but it has its moments,” Haines expressed.

If you happen to know the man seen in surveillance or if you recognize the SUV, you’re asked to contact the Sacramento Fire Department.