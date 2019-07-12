The West Sacramento Urban Bike Farm Tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The West Sacramento Urban Farms are a part of the California Farm Academy Business Incubator Program, providing land, tools, infrastructure and mentorship to small scale farmers looking to get started in an urban environment. The aim is to address the needs of beginning farmers by giving them opportunities to launch a small farm business. In 2018 we are incubating 8 different beginning farm businesses distributed over five farm site covering 7 acres of vacant lots in West Sac.

On this Bike Tour we will visit the five sites, meet farmers, have tastings of what's growing at the farms, get a tour of each site and participate in a Photo Contest that will have a raffle prize for best pictures.

Simply visit our website and register to reserve a spot on the tour. A Suggested donation of $10 can be made on the site but all are welcome!

More info:

West Sacramento Urban Farm Bike Tour

Sunday

9am-12:30

1990 Lake Washington Blvd,

West Sacramento

LandBasedLearning.Org/Bike-Tour

Ticket Information

Register on Facebook: West Sacramento Urban Farm

Event phone number: 530-383-2019

LandBasedLearning.Org/Bike-Tour