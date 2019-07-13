Parolee Arrested for Attempted Homicide in Modesto, Police Say

MODESTO – A 43-year-old and a 5-year-old were taken to a Modesto area hospital Friday night after someone reported a woman and a boy were injured in an alley.

Modesto police responded to the area of Scenic Drive and Bodem Street around 10:30 p.m. and located the assault victims. Officers immediately moved them to a safe place where they received emergency medical services, according to the Modesto Police Department.

After obtaining suspect information, officers were able to locate 45-year-old Rene Franco inside a residence on Bodem Street. According to authorities, the parolee was taken into custody nearly an hour after making contact.

Franco was arrested for attempted homicide and will be booked into the Stanislaus County Jail after treatment for injuries authorities say were self-inflicted.

This is an ongoing investigation and Modesto police are asking anyone with information to contact the department