Sacramento Police Investigating Deadly Shooting on Marysville Boulevard

Posted 9:15 AM, July 13, 2019, by

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

Around 9:13 p.m. Friday, police responded to the area of 3200 Marysville Boulevard, near Arcade Boulevard, for a shooting.

Officers found a male with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information on a possible suspect has been released.

At this time, a motive has not been determined.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sac PD at 916-443-4357.

