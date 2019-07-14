A Man on a Flying Board Soars Above Bastille Day Crowds in Paris

A man soared over Bastille Day celebrations in Paris Sunday on a flying board, dazzling the crowd and President Emmanuel Macron.

French inventor and entrepreneur Franky Zapata piloted the jet-powered aerial vehicle, which he calls the Flyboard Air.

Crowds cheered as Zapata circled above the Champs-Elysees during a military parade attended by Macron and political representatives from other European countries.

Bastille Day marks a key moment in the French Revolution, when high taxes and a summer of famine in 1789 led French citizens to storm the Bastille, a military fortress and prison.

This year’s celebration honored European defense cooperation, drawing revelers and protesters.

“Proud of our army, modern and innovative,” Macron said a tweet that included a video of the spectacle.

French special forces are interested in the flying board for different uses, including as a possible assault device, said Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV

