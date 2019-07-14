Crews are Searching for Man Who Jumped Into South Yuba River to Save His Daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEVADA COUNTY – As families flock to nearby rivers to cool off in the heat, search and rescue teams in Nevada County are looking for a father who reportedly went missing Saturday while trying to rescue his 12-year-old daughter.

Deputies say it happened around 6 p. m. at the South Yuba River State Park.

Swift moving waters from record snowfall in the Sierra this past winter are causing dangerous conditions.

Machela Rasmussen is from Grass Valley, she traveled down to the river in Nevada County with her son only to find search and rescue crews searching for a missing man.

“When I first got here a ranger advised me and my son not to go down to the water. Because someone drowned yesterday,” she said.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in near the Highway 49 bridge over the South Yuba River for a 12-year old girl who slipped into the fast-moving water.

Deputies say the girl’s father went in after her along with two other people.

They say state parks officials and a good Samaritan were able to save the girl. The two other people who jumped in to help were able to make it out as well, but the father was nowhere to be found.

Since then, crews have been searching throughout the night and day for the missing dad.

Rasmussen says she’s keeping a close eye on her son and states that she would, “never let him go into the river without a life jacket.”

However, officials are urging people to stay out of fast-moving rivers.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says rescue crews will be back on site Monday morning to continue their search for the missing father.

#NEW: The Nevada County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team searching for a dad who went missing Saturday night in the South Yuba River while trying to rescue his 12 y/o daughter. Officials say the girl and two others who jumped in to help are safe. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/fpCQu0x5cp — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) July 15, 2019