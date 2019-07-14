Stanislaus County Fair Offers Fun and Savings with Free Concerts, Shuttles and Exhibits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANISLAUS COUNTY FAIR – Twists, turns and spins -- that’s how people have described many of the thrilling rides for all ages at the Stanislaus County Fair.

“You lay against the wall and it spins so fast,” Lyla Prosser described. “You can’t even put your leg up or anything it's like you're stuck to the wall and you can go upside down and stuff and it's like pretty fun.”

Adreena Alkhas with the county fair says this year families can take a walk on the wild side at the new Jungle Experience.

“The Stanislaus County Fair really comes together, especially when the state cut a lot of our budget for the fairs. Our community came together and helped us revive the fair and make it even better,” Alkhas said.

The ‘Walk in the Wild’ exhibit allows crowds to walk through a jungle-like atmosphere and get an up-close look at rescue animals from across the world like the Canadian lynx, the kangaroo and even a tiger!

Rides, games and animals are just some the fair favorites but one of the big draws at the Stanislaus County Fair is the food.

And for the price of admission you get to experience all the Stanislaus County Fair has to offer.

“Free exhibits, free concerts, free shuttle to the fair so a lot of ways for families to save,” said Alkhas.

It's the 108th year of the Stanislaus County Fair and more than 230,000 families are expected to visit this year.