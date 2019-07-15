Community Wildfire Safety Program

Posted 1:51 PM, July 15, 2019, by , Updated at 01:02PM, July 15, 2019


Given the continued and growing threat of extreme weather and wildfires, and as an additional precautionary measure, PG&E is enhancing and expanding its Community Wildfire Safety Program to further reduce wildfire risks and help keep customers and the communities it serves safe. PG&E is also committed to working together to help our customers and communities prepare for possible public safety power outages. Learn more at www.PGE.com/WildfireSafety.

More info:
PG&E
PGE.com
Facebook: @PacificGasAndElectric
Twitter: @PGE4Me

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.