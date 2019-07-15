Given the continued and growing threat of extreme weather and wildfires, and as an additional precautionary measure, PG&E is enhancing and expanding its Community Wildfire Safety Program to further reduce wildfire risks and help keep customers and the communities it serves safe. PG&E is also committed to working together to help our customers and communities prepare for possible public safety power outages. Learn more at www.PGE.com/WildfireSafety.
