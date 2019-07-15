Daffodil Hill Closing Indefinitely, Owners Say

AMADOR COUNTY — Daffodil Hill is closing indefinitely.

The owners of the property said in a Facebook post that the massive crowds this year congested roads in the area and caused safety and liability concerns.

“Due to the thousands of visitors on our opening weekend in 2019, the local road system to our Hill became so congested that the wait just to get to our parking area sometimes took as long as two hours. As a result, many visitors chose to park their vehicles along the narrow roadways and walk through traffic to the Hill, which was a risky endeavor in itself,” the Ryan family wrote. “In addition, these vehicles were parked illegally on the roadway, which, along with the pedestrians, would have impeded any emergency vehicles that needed to access the Hill area to assist our Shake Ridge Road neighbors, or you, our visitors.”

The Ryan family added they tried to find different solutions for Daffodil Hill’s limited parking, but said the property’s infrastructure could not be changed.

The family ended their post by thanking visitors and urging everyone to “appreciate Mother Nature in all her glory whenever and wherever you can.”