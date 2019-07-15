Motorcyclist Hospitalized after Hitting Rental Car in Fairfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- A motorcyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries Monday after hitting a rental car in Fairfield.

Around 7:45 p.m., police say a motorcyclist was speeding down southbound North Texas Street when it struck a rental car turning into a nearby strip mall.

The motorcyclist, an unidentified man, was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police tell FOX40 the Ohio businessman behind the wheel of the rental car stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

North Texas Street between Oak and Wisconsin streets was closed for several hours following the crash and was expected to remain closed through Monday night.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story.

38.261975 -122.034228