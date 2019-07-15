New Details Emerge in the Killing of Kentucky Mom Savannah Spurlock

Savannah Spurlock’s naked body, her feet bound with shipping tape, was found in a shallow grave in Garrard County, Kentucky, according to officers who testified Monday at a preliminary hearing, CNN affiliate WLEX reported.

David Sparks, 23, was arrested last week following the discovery of Spurlock’s remains.

Spurlock, a 22-year-old mother of four, went missing six months ago after leaving a Lexington bar with three men — one of whom was 23-year-old Sparks, authorities said.

No details about the cause of death were given during the hearing at the Garrard County District Court. Also, there was not testimony regarding when Spurlock was killed and how long her body had been the in 19-inch grave where it was discovered last week.

Based on the evidence presented during the hearing, the judge referred the case to a grand jury, which is expected to hear the case Wednesday for possible indictment.

Spurlock was last seen in the early morning hours of January 5 in Sparks’ residence, according to Kentucky State Police Trooper Robert Purdy. Her remains were found July 10 after reports of a “foul odor” coming from a Garrard County property, CNN affiliate WLEX reported.

Purdy said the property on which the remains were found belonged to Sparks’ parents.

Sparks has been charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. He has not been charged with killing Spurlock, but police call him a “primary suspect,” according to WLEX.

A not guilty plea was entered on Sparks’ behalf Thursday afternoon, WLEX reported.

She went out and vanished

On January 4, Spurlock went to a Lexington bar with some friends and was later seen leaving with three men.

She Facetimed her mom and told her she’d be home in the next several hours, but never returned, her family said in a Facebook post.

Purdy said authorities are waiting on autopsy results for a cause of death.

Sabrina Speratos, one of Spurlock’s best friends, told CNN she is certain the young woman did not know the three men she left with.

The two knew each other since high school and spoke to each other every day, Speratos said.

“Life before January was nothing but complete. We had each other and we had our families. Ever since then, a part of me has been missing,” Speratos told CNN.

There were no charges filed against the other two men, Purdy said.