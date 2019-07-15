North Highlands Man Arrested in Roommate’s Death

NORTH HIGHLANDS — A man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a homicide in North Highlands.
The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a call on Jackson Street near Senate Avenue to find an unresponsive man early Saturday morning.
The man, later identified as 22-year-old Austin Sweet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives say Sweet and his roommate, 21-year-old Grant Sherman, had gotten into some sort of fight. Investigators did not say how exactly Sweet died.
Sherman was booked into jail.
38.663202 -121.373147