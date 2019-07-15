Open for Just One Week, a Modesto Hardware Store has been Robbed Twice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Passion, determination and hard work are a part of the aisles inside the Strand Ace Hardware store in Modesto.

“My whole family has put everything that we have into this,” Strand Vice President Dirk Swanson said.

The family-owned shop opened its new Oakdale Road location on July 8.

“We’ve worked countless nights and hours, along with our manager also,” Swanson said. “We’ve been working hard on this.”

But after two brazen thefts, Swanson has now dealt with a little bit of frustration

“There’s little that can be done about it. It’s very hard,” he said.

Swanson says at least three people have stolen from his family in the week the new store has been open.

“A couple came in with the shopping cart, were acting like they were going up to the register and paying,” Swanson told FOX40. “And they just ran out the door.”

In another incident, Swanson says a man helped himself to two $300 coolers.

“As being a family-owned business, this is all out of our livelihoods. It's out of our pockets,” he said.

Some of the merchandise is now under tighter security measures but the Swanson family won’t let the thefts keep them down.

“It’s just something that we have to have to get through and keep on trucking,” Swanson said.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact the Modesto Police Department.