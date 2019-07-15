People Hurt after Roof Partially Collapses at Lucky Lady Casino in Gardena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several people were hurt after a partial roof collapse at Larry Flynt's Lucky Lady Casino in Gardena on Monday morning, authorities told FOX40 sister station KTLA

There were a total of 11 patients, including 10 who suffered minor injuries and one who sustained moderate injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Seven of them were taken to the hospital, the agency added.

What caused the roof to give in was unclear, the Fire Department said.

Crews responded to the scene at 1045 Rosecrans Avenue after receiving a call about the incident at 10:09 a.m., officials said. They did not find any signs of fire, the department said.

A big portion of the roof caved in near the center of the structure, aerial footage from Sky5 shows. Ceiling panels and other parts fell on at least one cards table and the area around it, as seen in images released by Gardena police.