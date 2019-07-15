State Fair: No Opening Weekend Arrests for First Time in 10 Years

SACRAMENTO — For the first time in a decade, the California State Fair says there were no arrests during the opening weekend.

“We’re very excited that the opening weekend was so well received by Fairgoers, who helped celebrate California with an exciting, successful, and safe start,” fair CEO Rick Pickering said in a news release sent early Monday morning.

Despite the milestone, witnesses say several fights broke out on opening day.

Fairgoers told FOX40 the first fight broke out in this area after 10 p.m. Friday with a group of about 50 teens throwing punches — not far from families with small children.

“They had all gathered around the edge of the curb, pushing, shoving, pushing and then you hear them screaming ‘he’s got a knife, he’s got a gun,’” witness Sara Sterner said.

Sterner says security arrived quickly, but had to use pepper spray to break things up.

“We are working hard to make this the safest State Fair yet,” Cal Expo Police Chief Joe Robillard said in a news release.

The California State Fair & Food Festival runs through July 28.