Stockton Man Recovering after Shooting at Concord Six Flags

STOCKTON -- A man was shot in the parking lot of Six Flags Hurricane Harbor in Concord on Saturday.

“It went in right here, came out on my side right here in my stomach and then went in my leg and then exited the leg,” the victim, Danny, told FOX40.

Danny is now recovering at home in Stockton.

Danny and his girlfriend, Rayna, say it all started when they went back to their car to have a cigarette and take a lunch break. The man parked next to them hit their car as he got into the driver’s seat.

That's when Rayna says things escalated.

“The next thing I see is the guy is grabbing the gun out of his glove box and he’s pointing it in the car. And I jump out and I’m screaming, ‘Please don’t shoot him, please don’t shoot,’” she said.

Danny was still seated in the backseat of the car.

“He jumped out of the car, had a gun and stuck it in the window. And he tried to hit me in the face with it or just point it in my face, I don’t know,” Danny said. “But as soon as it touched me, I grabbed it. I grabbed his hand and the gun and I pushed it out the window.”

Seconds later, they say the gun went off.

“I thought, ‘Oh my God, he killed him.' Even though he was holding himself, I thought he was going to die,” Rayna said.

Danny was rushed to a Concord hospital as the rest of his family was still inside the park celebrating his daughter’s birthday.

So far, no arrests have been made.