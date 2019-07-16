$10,000 Reward Offered in Manteca Subdivsion Arsons

MANTECA — A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest after multiple homes were burned in a new Manteca subdivision.

Four homes that were still under construction in the area of Memorial Lane and Heartland Drive were burned the morning of July 4. Officials say the homes were considered a total loss once firefighters stopped the flames.

Just 10 days earlier and blocks away on East Woodward Avenue, a fire took over two model homes within the same subdivision, according to fire officials.

While Manteca police are actively investigating, they have confirmed both fires were set intentionally.

“We’ve ruled out, so far through the process, natural causes. No lightning or things like that. There’s was no utilities in any of these homes, so no gas, no electric,” said Manteca Fire Marshall Lantz Rey.

Tuesday, a spokesman with the Building Industry Association was joined by city officials to announce a reward would be given to anyone who can lead police to those responsible for the fires.

“Due to the serious nature of these cases, the Building Industry Association has offered a reward of up to $10,000 leading to the arrest of any of the responsible person or persons from these cases,” said Councilwoman Debby Moorhead.

Police Chief Jodie Estarziau said her department needs help from neighbors with their investigation.

“We feel that there is information out there that, for some reason or another, people have not brought forward to us,” Estarziau said in Tuesday’s video release.

Investigators are asking residents in the area to reach out to them if they see anything suspicious on their surveillance footage from the first fire on June 24 between midnight and 6 a.m. or the July 4 fire between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.

People in the area of the new subdivision who see anything suspicious should call Detective Morrison 209-456-8212 or Fire Marshal Rey 209-456-8347.