BRENTWOOD — An earthquake with a preliminary 4.3 magnitude has rattled parts of the San Francisco Bay Area. There are no immediate reports of damage.

The quake struck Tuesday afternoon 9 miles south of Brentwood.

People took to social media to say they felt a sharp jolt in the area east of San Francisco, some as far away as Stockton.

The quake was followed minutes later by an aftershock with a 3.5 magnitude.